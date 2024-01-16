The new Mean Girls movie is finally here, and with it comes the most obvious question: do any of the original stars make an appearance? Well, we broke it down for you! Keep reading to see which OG star made a cameo in the new musical rendition of the 2004 classic.

Is Lindsay Lohan In the New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie?

Lindsay Lohan is the only OG star to appear in the new movie, outside of the Mean Girls creator Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who plays Principal Duvall. The Parent Trap actress pops up onscreen as the moderator running the math competition where Cady (Angourie Rice) competes and ultimately wins in.

At the Mean Girls premiere in January 2024, Tina spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how she got Lindsay to appear in the film after Paramount Pictures asked if she could get any of the original plastics in the musical film.

“And I was like, ‘I can’t fit five people in.’ I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay’s movie,” Tina explained. “As great as they all are, she’s the heart of that movie. And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn’t think [she should] play a teacher. I was trying to think of something that you wouldn’t expect. And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren’t expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is.”

Lindsay has often expressed her love for Mean Girls, and has also discussed her hopes for a sequel on multiple occasions over the years.

“If anyone has asked for this more than I have, please tell me. I’ve said it so many times, and so many people have asked me, and I think we’d have so much fun doing it,” she said of a Mean Girls 2 to during an interview with Variety in January 2019. “Tina [Fey] and Lorne [Michaels] are so amazing, and to bring everyone back together would be great. Last time I was in New York, I went up to Lorne, and I was like, ‘Please!’ It’s in their hands.”

In November 2023, Lindsay also reprised her role in a Walmart Black Friday commercial alongside her costars Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

