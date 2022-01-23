Following the success of the 2008 movie Mean Girls, a sequel was made with some pretty notable names. Mean Girls 2 premiered in 2011 as an ABC Family (now Freeform) Original Movie.

Camp Rock alum Meaghan Martin starred as a new high school student named Jo Mitchell. On her first day of school, after meeting a clique named “The Plastics,” she befriends Abby Hanover (played by Jennifer Stone). Upon driving Abby home from school, Jo meets her new friend’s dad who bribes her to stay friends with his daughter by saying he’ll pay for her college tuition. Eventually, members of “The Plastics” find out about the bribe and try to ruin Jo’s life.

Other than Meaghan and Jennifer, the movie also starred Maiara Walsh, Diego Boneta, Nicole Gale Anderson and Claire Holt, among others.

While chatting with Seventeen following the movie’s 2011 premiere, Meaghan revealed how she and her character were similar.

“Jo and I have similarities in that we’re both not into drama and don’t care that much what other people think. We’re different because I’m pretty feminine and she’s definitely a tomboy,” the actress said in 2011. “In high school I would classify myself as a theatre nerd. Always studying, reading and attending plays.”

When it came to giving advice to fans who may be struggling to fit in at school, a theme portrayed in the film, Meaghan said, “I think the best way to deal with fitting in is to be yourself, it sounds hard but the end it’s much easier than pretending to be something you’re not.”

Of course, she couldn’t help but gush over the original movie, too. “I have seen the original Mean Girls a million times, I’m a huge fan,” Meaghan explained. “This one is different because the characters are in different situations. It takes the same idea and puts it in a new light. I wanted to bring the fun, wittiness and reality to this movie from the original.”

While filming, the blonde beauty had some hilarious on-set moments with her costars. When they fell asleep in between takes, “we’d all do things to each other in our sleep like plug each others’ noses,” she recalled.

Since its release, some actors have said goodbye to the entertainment industry completely, while others nabbed roles in some pretty iconic TV shows and movies. Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Mean Girls 2 is up to now!

