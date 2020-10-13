The Plastics are back and better than ever! To celebrate Mean Girls Day on Saturday, October 3, the cast from the iconic 2004 film, Mean Girls, reunited and shared some seriously juicy behind-the-scenes secrets.

Hosted by Katie Couric, the surprise reunion featured appearances by Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Daniel Franzese, Rajiv Surendra and Jonathan Bennett. Not only did they dish on all things Mean Girls, but the entire cast urged viewers to go out and vote on November 3rd, “not October 3rd,” Lindsay reminded everyone.

They also recreated the most iconic scene from the movie!

After the reunion, Jonathan chatted with E!’s Daily Pop and explained why the reunion was “awkward.”

“It was a moment!” the actor said “Because here’s the thing…we haven’t all been together in 16 years, and to all be together for the first time, and do it on Zoom — already it’s awkward to see each other for the first time; you want to say so many things — but then when you’re on a Zoom call, it’s even more awkward because you’re waiting for the person to talk and you don’t want to interrupt.”

He continued, “It really did give us, like, a sense of nostalgia seeing everybody and being next to each other, like, on screen. It brought back so many, like, high school memories; You know, when you run into an old classmate from high school? It was really fun.”

While looking back at their time on the film’s set, the stars spilled some tea about their roles, shared never-before-heard stories from set, announced some major news and even revealed whether or not they’d be down to film a sequel. Scroll through our gallery for a full recap of everything you may have missed during the Mean Girls cast reunion.

