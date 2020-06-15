This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 11 years since the show Zeke and Luther premiered. That’s right, the iconic Disney XD show aired its first episode on June 15, 2009, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by! It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Hutch Dano, Adam Hicks, Daniel Curtis Lee, Ryan Newman and Nate Hartley on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it, TBH.

Fans may not know this, but there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the three seasons that the show aired. Yep, stars like Hayley Kiyoko, Austin Butler, Calum Worthy, Jake Short, Debby Ryan, Riker Lynch and more made appearances on the show long before they were famous! Wow, who knew?

They’re not the only ones… Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars you totally forgot guest starred in Zeke and Luther.

