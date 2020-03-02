This may be hard to believe, but it has been over four years since Lab Rats: Elite Force first premiered. It’s seriously shocking how fast time has gone by! For those who forgot, the Disney XD series quickly became a fan favorite after it first aired and fans were devastated when it came to an end.

As fans know, the show merged both Lab Rats and Mighty Med for a hilarious series that starred William Brent, Bradley Steven Perry, Jake Short, Paris Berelc and Kelli Berglund. It followed a group of bionic superheroes who teamed up to fight a common threat in their hometown.

Between the epic adventures, laughs and star-studded guests, this show was everything! So, why did it have to come to an end? Well, J-14 did some investigating, and we just uncovered the real reason why the Disney XD show was forced to go off the air. Scroll through our gallery to find out why Lab Rats: Elite Force really ended.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.