This may be hard to believe, but Sunday, February 9 is Kelli Berglund‘s 24th birthday! The actress was only 16 when she starred in Lab Rats, which means it’s been eight years since the Disney XD show premiered! Wow, can you believe how fast time has flown by?

For those who forgot, the series aired its first episode on February 27, 2012, and it concluded on February 3, 2016, after four epic seasons. Besides Kelli, it starred William Brent, Spencer Boldman, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Hal Sparks, Maile Flanagan, Angel Parker, Jeremy Kent Jackson, Brandon Salgado Telis, Madison Pettis and more. It was all about a normal boy named Leo whose life got turned upside down after he discovered a secret underground lab that housed three superhuman teenagers. The trio — Adam, the strong one, Bree, the fast one and Chase, the smart one — joined Leo at school, where they had to fit in while hiding their unpredictable bionic strengths.

It was definitely a big part of a lot of people’s childhoods, and when it went off the air, it was truly the end of an era! But what have the stars been up to since then? J-14 decided to investigate, and it turns out, some of them went on to land a bunch of roles, while others stepped out of the spotlight to start a family of their own!

See for yourself! Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast of Lab Rats is up to now.

