Everyone calm down, it’s happening! Freaky Friday 2 is officially in the works, and original film stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are on board! Keep reading for everything we know, including details on the cast and release date.

Is ‘Freaky Friday 2’ Happening?

It sure is! The sequel to the iconic 2003 movie was confirmed by Disney via The New York Times in May 2023, just in time for the film’s 20th anniversary. In the interview, Jamie and Lindsay reminisced on what it was like to work on the iconic movie, while revealing that they’re “both open” for Freaky Friday 2.

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lindsay told the outlet. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Back in October 2022, Jamie had also gushed that she is “wide open” for a Freaky Friday sequel, revealing she’d written to Disney+ about it during an interview with The View.

“Lindsay Lohan and me back in Freaky Friday. She just made a Christmas movie, I believe, and she got married … It’s all good. Bring it! Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” she continued. Everything the 'Freaky Friday' Cast Has Said About Returning For a Possible Sequel: Quotes She added, “I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world.” For her part, Lindsay has also spoken about her interest in a second film over the years. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lindsay said she and Jamie Lee discussed the sequel after she got a surprise message from her former costar. “I was on set filming at the time and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you and you just get excited and distracted immediately. So I had to bring myself down to earth,” Lindsay told host Jimmy Fallon. “Then she said ‘Freaky Friday 2’ and I got more excited. We would both be into it.” They’re all in! Scroll through the gallery below for everything we know about Freaky Friday 2.

