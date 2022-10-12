There’s one thing we want — and it’s Freaky Friday 2. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have recently spoken out about reuniting for a sequel to the iconic movie and all we can say is … Jamie, Lindsay — give the people what they want!

“I’ve already written to Disney [about a Freaky Friday sequel],” Jamie excitedly shared on ABC’s The View in October 2022. “I’m 64 years old today — not today, soon, in a month or whatever. My point is I’m wide open, creatively I am wide open,” she added.

Freaky Friday is based on a 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers about a mother and daughter whose bodies are switched following a magical Chinese fortune cookie. Jamie and Lindsay played that mother-daughter duo in the 2003 movie.

Along with confirming the exciting Freaky Friday 2 news, Jamie then pitched ideas on what her and Lindsay’s characters could be doing in the possible sequel.

“Lindsay Lohan and me back in Freaky Friday. She just made a Christmas movie, I believe, and she got married … It’s all good. Bring it! Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” she continued.

She added, “I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world.” While there hasn’t been any indication that a sequel is happening just yet, according to a new report by TMZ, Lindsay is “interested” in a Freaky Friday sequel.

Additionally, Jamie further shared about her ongoing friendship with Lindsay in September 2022 while on the press tour for her movie Halloween Ends. “Lindsay Lohan and I are friends … Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she’s in Ireland making [her new Netflix movie Irish Wish],” she said. Well, Jamie, text her and convince her to get on board with Freaky Friday 2!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything the OG Freaky Friday cast has said about returning for Freaky Friday 2.

