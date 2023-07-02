She’s always been killing it! Lindsay Lohan got her start as a child star, and she’s been nabbing major roles ever since. The actress took a break from the spotlight before getting back into the acting game, but her past projects will live on forever.

“Acting-wise, I think my favorite moment was when I had to wear the Halloween costume, because filming that was actually really tough,” the actress told Cosmopolitan in October 2022 of her favorite memory on the Mean Girls set. “All of the other girls got to dress really beautiful and hot and sexy, and I had to just dress like this disgusting dead bride, ex-wife. But I actually had fun helping do my makeup for that. But I think that was my favorite.”

Looking back at the 2004 movie role, Lindsay recalled her character, Cady, getting “really emotional” for that scene. “That was fun to be able to do; and act in a different way,” she continued.

Since stepping back into the spotlight, the Parent Trap alum has actually addressed the possibility of a Mean Girls sequel. During a November 2022 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon she joked that it’s “in Tina [Fey]’s hands,” referring to the original film’s writer.

Similarly, Lindsay discussed reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis for a possible Freaky Friday 2, which has since been confirmed.

“I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you, you just get excited and distracted immediately,” Lindsay recalled. “I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, ‘OK, I’m on set. I have to focus.’ And then she said Freaky Friday 2, and I got more excited.”

The Life-Size actress went on to say that they “would both be into” a sequel for the body-swap comedy, and fans are totally here for it.

While these are a few of her most well-known roles, they’re hardly the most iconic of the bunch. Click through our gallery to relive Lindsay’s best roles over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.