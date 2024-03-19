Can you believe it’s been 26 years since the world thought Lindsay Lohan had a twin? The 1998 remake of the Parent Trap had us all eating Oreos and peanut butter while wondering if we had a long lost twin of our own.

As years have gone by, fans of the film have been patiently waiting for a sequel … Keep reading to find out if there is going to be a second installment of the classic movie.

Will There Be a Sequel for ‘The Parent Trap’?

As of now, there are no plans for a sequel to The Parent Trap.

In case you need a refresher of the film, since it has been over 20 years, here’s a quick synopsis: Identical twins Annie and Hallie are separated at birth after their biological parents split —with each sibling being raised by their respective parent, Annie with her mother and Hallie with her father.

After a trip to summer camp, the two meet coincidentally for the first time. The twins quickly realize that they need to come up with a plan to get their parents back together.

The hit film has continued to raise generations, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by the cast. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, some of the actors from the movie got together virtually to share the impact of the film.

“The most incredible thing about The Parent Trap in itself is even still, younger generations and little kids that go to camp, they even know it now,” Lindsay shared with her costars.

If you’re looking for a sequel to another classic Lindsay Lohan movie — the actress is currently working on Freaky Friday 2.

What Has ‘The Parent Trap’ Cast Said of a Sequel?

Some of the former stars from the 1998 film have expressed interest in a sequel! For instance, Lisa Ann Walter, who played Chessy, is hoping that the story will continue.

In March 2024, the actress revealed to People that she would “love to go back for another version of it” while attending the 55th NAACP Image Awards. This isn’t the first time Lisa has spoken about a sequel, either!

While at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Abbott Elementary star revealed that she would “absolutely” join Lindsay for another film.

“I think that there is a nostalgia [and] a longing for movies that are feel good that also are multi-generational,” she added to E! News. “Parent Trap also was a romance and it appealed to grown people, to grown women, to people that want to see a happy ending after something is tragic and a family has divorced.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.