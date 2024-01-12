Mean Girls is back! The movie musical is officially here, and the new plastics served, fetched and delivered. That being said, so many new fans are dying to know more about the young stars — from their ages, to their zodiac signs and, of course, their dating lives. So, do any of the stars from the film have anyone special of their own IRL? Keep reading for details on the cast’s love lives.

ICYMI, Mean Girls: The Musical premiered in theatres on January 12, 2023, and was produced and written by Mean Girls and Mean Girls: The Musical creator Tina Fey.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Tina said in a statement in January 2020. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Tina originally wrote Mean Girls in 2004, which starred Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a transfer student from Africa attempting to fit into American high school, where she meets the tyrannical popular group known as The Plastics run by Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams).

One Mean Girls star who is off the romance market is Christopher Briney, who is in a relationship with Isabel Machado, whom he began dating in 2021. The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2022. The Summer I Turned Pretty actor shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of the two, writing, “a whole year!? i could never want anything else 💘.”

When it comes to romance, Chris definitely goes above and beyond for his girlfriend.

“This is probably not the most romantic thing I’ve ever done, but when I was shooting the show in North Carolina, my girlfriend was having a bad day and I sent flowers and a teddy bear through a mail service,” he recalled to Glamour in June 2022. “It’s not the most incredible thing, but I was proud of myself for making that happen.”

It seems like the couple have known each other for quite some time as Chris posted a photo of her as early as March 2018. We can assume that, like Conrad and Belly from TSITP, they might have had a friends-to-lovers relationship.

So, who else in the movie is taken? Click through our gallery to find out!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.