Get in losers, photos from the Mean Girls premiere just dropped! The 2024 movie musical stars Reneé Rapp, Christopher Briney and Angourie Rice, who all showed *out* to the pink carpet on Monday, January 8 — but not only that, some of the OG movie stars also made an appearance! Keep reading to see photos from the big night.

ICYMI, 2024’s Mean Girls is a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the iconic 2004 film, which first premiered in 2017.

Tina Fey, who also reprised her role in the new movie, originally wrote and produced Mean Girls in 2004, which starred Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a transfer student from Africa attempting to fit into American high school for the first time, where she meets the tyrannical popular group known as The Plastics run by Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams).

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Tina said in a statement in January 2020. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Reneé explained that the musical movie will be “a lot” different than the original Broadway musical during an April 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

“Tina [Fey] is such a creative genius and such a creative freak, and her partner, Jeff Richmond, who does all of the music, is as well. So there’s definitely different things,” she teased. “There might be different songs. Some songs that are in the musical version might be in the movie or might not be.”

In this new rendition, Renee will be playing the leader of the plastics, just several years after she played the role on Broadway. Christopher stars as Aaron Samuels, Angourie as Cady, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis Ian, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners and Avantika as Karen Smith.

“I have seen that film so many times, it had a huge impact on me as a kid,” Angorie told Elle in April 2023 about watching Mean Girls. “There are so many lines and things that I find myself saying from the movie. I don’t do it on purpose, it’s accidental!”

“It’s so exciting,” she continued. “I’m just overjoyed to be a part of it because it’s just such a happy and joyful experience and an iconic film, a fun film, an important film for girls.”

Click through our gallery to see photos from the Mean Girls pink carpet premiere.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.