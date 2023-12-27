Picture this: Nearly fifteen years ago, you and your friends decide to have a movie night. Of course, you hit up your local theater and come across a film that peaks everyone’s interest. An hour and thirty-seven minutes later, you and your friend’s lives are changed forever!

Exiting the theater, you can’t stop saying phrases like, “that was so fetch” and “she doesn’t even go here!” Come Wednesdays, you and your girls decide on a mandatory rule to wear pink.

Starring one of the most popular actresses of her time, recognized for her acting in Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Lindsay Lohan would solidify her iconic role as Cady Heron. Still not catching on? We’re talking about Mean Girls!

Released on April 30, 2004, the movie became a box office hit, grossing over $130 million worldwide. Lindsay wasn’t the only popular name tied to the film. Rachel McAdams, took on the role of Plastics leader Regina George and Amanda Seyfried played the lovable Karen Smith. The movie also made its way to Broadway in 2018.

With the success of the film, it’s no wonder a new adaptation of the movie is coming out on January 12, 2024 … BUT what makes this movie any different from the original or even the broadway version? It’s a musical, duh!

Rachel is passing on the baton to singer Reneé Rapp, who will be playing Regina George in the upcoming film. As the leader of the group, she’s shared some insights on what to expect for the film.

In an April 2023 interview with Us Weekly, she explained, “Tina [Fey] is such a creative genius and such a creative freak, and her partner, Jeff Richmond, who does all of the music, is as well. So there’s definitely different things,” she said. “There might be different songs. Some songs that are in the musical version might be in the movie or might not be.”

Hmm … very interesting Reneé! I think one of the most important questions we all have on our mind hasn’t been completely answered yet. Will the original cast be making any guest appearances?

Keep reading to find out what Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and more have said about the film …

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.