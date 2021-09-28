Fashion Month continues! Addison Rae, Niall Horan and other Young Hollywood stars jet-setted to Milan for various events amid 2021 Fashion Week in Italy. While every major fashion show looked different in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s safe to say that this year, there were no major changes — just star-studded faces.

Addison, for one, gushed over her time at the Versace show while chatting with Vogue. The “Obsessed” songstress also gave the magazine a behind-the-scenes look at her experiences in Italy, which including eating some pasta and gelato.

“I am so grateful to Donatella and the entire team at Versace,” the influencer told the publication. “[They] made my first real fashion week experience such a special one.”

While attending her first Versace show, Addison opted for an all-pink look. Her babydoll dress matched the almost sheer pink tights, and the entire thing was paired with satin heels. To complete the look, Addison’s glam team added a pop of pink into her eye makeup.

“What I wore to the show totally fits my personality. “[It] fits me in general; we didn’t even have to make any alterations!” she also told Vogue. “I would describe the Versace look as loud and vibrant. I loved all the bright colors and incredible designs — Donatella is a genius!”

For her second event with the fashion house, Addison got a chance to wear an iconic two-piece Fendace — Fendi and Versace — look. “When I walked into the fitting, they told me that Donatella had specifically picked this [Versace + Fendi] look for me,” she gushed. “To wear something that was a combination of two such iconic houses was also such an honor. I loved the colors and the cut so much. It’s like it was made for me!”

While Addison kept the details from inside the event under wraps, she did share a picture from the afterparty and noted that her first (and, hopefully, not her last) trip to Italy was “incredible.”

Of course, this TikTok star wasn’t the only famous face to have walked the streets of Milan in some pretty incredible outfits. Bella Thorne and fiancé Benjamin Mascolo were also spotted around the city, along with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, Ashley Benson and more. Gigi Hadid even took the runway for a few fashion shows and Dua Lipa made her fashion week debut as a model!

Scroll through our gallery for all the best-dressed stars at 2021 Milan Fashion Week.

