Throughout her time in the spotlight, Bella Thorne has had her fair share of relationship drama. From breakups to makeups and even short-lived flings, the former Disney Channel star has experienced it all. Now, she seems to be happier than ever with her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo.

The pair were first spotted together in April 2019 and have been going strong ever since. In fact, they’re even set to star in their first movie together! Called Time Is Up, the indie film will follow the story of two high school seniors, Vivien (played by Bella) and Roy (played by Benjamin), “who at first glance appear to have starkly different personalities,” according to Deadline‘s announcement.

“Vivien is a highly accomplished student, with a passion for physics and keen to get into a prestigious American university. She seems to live her own life as a mathematical formula that drives her to look at her own happiness as something to be postponed into the future. Roy, on the other hand, is a troubled and problematic young man who, due to a trauma suffered as a child, sees his desires continually hindered by a past that seems to constantly haunt him,” the publication reported about the film. “However, mathematics too has its variables and, as always happens, life manages to weave events together in increasingly surprising and unexpected ways. Indeed, an accident will force our protagonists to come to a stop and reclaim their lives, one minute at the time, and finally start living in a present that perhaps will prove to be more exciting than any predefined.”

In order to celebrate this sure-to-be epic film, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and relive Bella and Benjamin’s relationship from the beginning. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline!

