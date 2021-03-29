From TikTok star to fashion icon! Addison Rae may be taking over Hollywood with her budding acting and music careers, but the Louisiana native is also serving up some major outfit inspiration.

“I love a low-rise moment, and everyone is going to realize that low-rise jeans are superior in the near future,” the internet sensation told InStyle in July 2020. “Very soon, it’s totally going to be a trend to just fully bring back the early 2000s. Luckily, my mom has kept plenty of clothes from that time and I can just steal that from her.”

Of course, TikTok users know that Addison’s prediction came true because skinny jeans are officially out of style and low-rise and bootcut jeans are in. The social media sensation’s eye for fashion even landed her a gig as a model and ambassador for American Eagle.

“They’ve always had such a good fit and are super comfortable while still being really cute,” Addison also told InStyle about her partnership with the brand. “When I look for jeans, I look for something that I can move in and feel comfortable wearing and also ones that are good on the butt.” Aside from her love for jeans, Addison is also big into making leggings a fashion statement. “I feel like there are a lot of things you can do with leggings. I think a good dress-up look that’s super easy is to [pair them with] strappy thin heels and an oversized t-shirt,” she explained. When she first rose to fame on TikTok in 2019, Addison gained followers because of her epic dance skills. Now, her street style went from big hoodies to heels — the He’s All That star’s friendship with Kourtney Kardashian may have something to do with that. It’s safe to say that she’s killing it in all realms, especially music. Along with her high-fashion outfits and every day jean looks, Addison gave fans a glimpse at her sultry side with the music video for her debut single “Obsessed” in March 2021. “No one has seen this side of me before,” she told Vogue in an interview following the song’s release. “What’s exciting is that this has all been a part of me for so long, but not something I’ve been ready to show just yet.” We can’t wait to see how the young superstar keeps bringing the ’90s back in 2021! Scroll through our gallery for a look at all of Addison’s most fashionable looks from this year.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.