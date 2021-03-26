The end of March 2021 is almost here, so gear up for the start of a new month with a pretty epic playlist! Now that its officially spring and the weather is getting warmer, musicians like Joshua Bassett, Sofia Carson, Lexi Jayde and more are dropping bangers to get fans ready for the coming summer months.

Just ahead of her first alum rerelease on April 9, Taylor Swift went into “the vault” and released a never-before-heard track called “You All Over Me.” The songstress even teamed up with country superstar Maren Morris, who sang background vocals on the song.

“One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” Taylor shared on Instagram when announcing the new tune. Marren, for her part, thanked Taylor in a social media post for allowing her to be “a small part of your reimagining of the Fearless era.”

“Whether it’s the Disney vault or the TS vault, you know it’s gonna be good,” the “Seeing Blind” songstress added. “My favorite thing that I don’t get to do very often is to slip into someone’s world and just harmonize.”

Zayn Malik also surprised fans with a new song release this month. The former One Direction member teamed up with Ingrid Michaelson for the single “To Begin Again.” During an appearance on the iHeartRadio show Valentine in the Morning, the “Pillowtalk” crooner opened up about how the collaboration came about.

“I was listening to a lot of her music around the time I asked my management if we could reach out to her and ask her if she wanted to do a song,” Zayn said. “I was just really inspired by some of the lyrics and some of her own solo music. I just wanted to work on something with her and she responded rather quickly and was really professional about everything. We got things done pretty quick and she was an amazing artist to work with.”

In a statement following the songs release, Ingrid added, “I love Zayn’s voice, especially when he goes high and sweet and sad. It was the perfect fit. The song is a song of hope and of release. Of beginning again,” per Billboard.

When it comes to new music, March 2021 seriously had some of the best songs. Scroll through our gallery for our ultimate New Music Friday playlist.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.