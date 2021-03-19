He’s back! Justin Bieber dropped his sixth studio album Justice on Friday, March 19, and it includes a lot of love songs about wife Hailey Bieber. The record is also full of inspirational ballads reflecting on the state of the world amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Amid his original tunes, Justin also included an excerpt of a speech from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing and justice for humanity,” the Canadian crooner wrote on Instagram when announcing the album in February 2021. “In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless.”

He continued, “Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Prior to the record’s release, Justin dropped songs “Holy” alongside Chance the Rapper, “Anyone,” “Hold On” and “Lonely.” He also surprised fans with a new music video to coincide with the new songs, specifically the track “Peaches.”

Justice comes more than a year after Justin made his musical comeback with the album Changes, in February 2020. This new era appears to be the “Intentions” singer like fans have never seen him before. “There was a time where I really did have my identity wrapped up in my career, but I really do have an overflow of feeling like my purpose is to use my music to inspire,” Justin told Billboard during a March 2021 interview.

The “Yummy” musician made his musical debut with the EP My World in 2009 and the following full-length album, My World 2.0, in 2010. He’s also dropped the fan-favorite albums Believe in 2012 and Purpose in 2015 before taking a break from the spotlight. Now, it seems like Justin’s comeback is officially complete.

Scroll through the gallery for a complete breakdown of all the songs on Justin’s Justice album.

