A new album from Justin Bieber may be here sooner than fans thought! About a year after releasing his comeback record, Changes, in February 2020, the Canadian crooner is teasing new music.

The “Intentions” singer took a step into his latest musical era with the release of “Holy” alongside Chance the Rapper in September 2020. Since then, he’s dropped the rare single and even collaborated with some of the best, like Shawn Mendes with the song “Monster.” Now, it’s time for the “Baby” singer to make his foray back into pop music, and from the sound of it, something’s coming.

Although he hasn’t released that many details or done any press as of late, Justin has taken to Instagram with some mysterious posts of him in the studio. He also dropped one major hint has fans gearing up for an announcement sometime in the near future.

Missed out on all Justin’s subtle clues? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know so far about his upcoming sixth studio album.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.