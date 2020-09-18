Less than one year after his album Changes was released, Justin Bieber is back and better than ever! The Canadian crooner, 26, launched fans into a brand-new era of music by dropping the song “Holy” on Friday, September 18.

Along with the meaningful track that adds a gospel element into his music, Justin also released a star-studded music video featuring appearances by Chance the Rapper, actress Ryan Destiny and actor Wilmer Valderrama (yes, Demi Lovato‘s ex-boyfriend).

“The new era begins,” he wrote on Instagram along with a clip from the video. “We made a movie.”

Throughout the five-minute visual, the “What Do You Mean?” singer acts as oil-rig worker in a relationship with Ryan — who fans may know from her role in the TV show Star. When the pair are forced to move out of their home and hit the road carrying their bags, Wilmer, playing the role of an army soldier, picks them up and takes them to his home for “a hot meal.” The video ended with everyone sitting around the dinner table and joining their hands in prayer.

Justin first announced the release of “Holy” via Twitter on Tuesday, September 15.

“New era. New single. It begins,” the singer wrote at the time, before revealing that Chance would have a verse on the song.

Before the track’s release, the rapper, 27, opened up about making the “important” song with his “supportive” friend, Justin.

“Hey to all my friends, supporters and fans: I made one of my most important songs with one of my most supportive friends and I really want y’all to hear it tonight when it drops,” Chance wrote on Instagram. “I know this record will make you feel something and I know that feeling is love. All I ask is that you tweet #Holy today and tell someone about the song. We’ve been rocking together for some time and the fact that you’re reading this is an act of love in itself. Please blast #Holy this whole weekend and share it with as many people as you can. This is the beginning of a new era for all of us. God is love, peace.”

