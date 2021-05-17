The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were definitely a night to remember! Not only did some of Hollywood’s biggest stars slay the red carpet, but so much went down during the live broadcast. From slime to kisses and even all the winners, we broke down all the best moments.

When presenting the award for Best Performance in a Movie on Sunday, May 16, Yara Shahidi accepted the award on behalf of the late actor Chadwick Boseman who won for his role in the Netflix movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The Grown-ish actress also paid tribute to the Marvel actor, who died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. Once his name was announced, the crowd was brought to their feet for a standing ovation.

“I’m so honored to accept this award on behalf of Chadwick Boseman,” Yara said. “I know I speak for myself, his legions of fans, and the communities he so beautifully represented when I say we are honored to celebrate his art today and every day. His impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art have changed the world. We love you and we miss you.”

Fellow Marvel alum Scarlett Johansson also made headlines for her appearance at the awards show while giving her speech for the Generation Award. While speaking to the crowd, the actress’ husband and SNL funnyman Colin Jost slimed her, appearing to confuse the MTV Movie & TV Awards with the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

“What the f–k!” she yelled as Colin poured green goo on her head. Her husband replied, “MTV! You got slimed!”

The comedian went on to get the Black Widow star a towel and apologized for the mistake, offering a “love you” before walking away.

Of course, two major moments that made viewers’ jaws drop were the dual couple kisses from Addison Rae and He’s All That costar Tanner Buchanan before awarding Outer Banks stars and real-life couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline their golden popcorn statue for Best Kiss. While Chase was “kinda panicking” about the speech his girlfriend cut him off with a smooch, which elicited major cheers from the crowd. “On that note … thank you guys,” Chase joked after they broke apart, while Madelyn lifted their award into the air to celebrate.

Scroll through our gallery to relive the wildest moments from the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and see who took home an award!

