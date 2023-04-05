The MTV Movie & TV Awards are back for 2023, and they’re sure to be a star-studded event celebrating the best performances of the year so far. Keep reading for more details on the host, how to watch and more.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

MTV announced on March 15 that actress and talk show personality Drew Barrymore would be gearing up to host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the Drew Barrymore Show host has been nominated nine times and won a total of three MTV Movie & TV Awards across the categories for “Best Kiss” in The Wedding Singer, Best On-Screen Team in Charlie’s Angels and Best Talk/Topical Show at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. She was also honored alongside former costar and longtime friend Adam Sandler in the “Dynamic Duo” category at the 2020 MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

Drew is taking over the hosting gig from Vanessa Hudgens, who took the stage during the 2022 ceremony.

When Is the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

The show is set to air on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will take place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

How to Vote for the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

What’s fun about this awards show is that it’s all fan-voted, meaning that viewers decide the winners. Voting across all 26 categories is open from now through April 17, when the polls will close at 6 p.m. ET.

Tons of stars are up for awards this year, including Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and The Last of Us, which have all been nominated six times. The White Lotus and Wednesday come in at a close second with four nominations. There are also tons of first time nominees, including Austin Butler, Bella Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Doja Cat, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Keke Palmer, Madison Bailey, Maya Hawke and Rudy Pankow, among others. Plus, this year’s ceremony brought two new categories: Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.

Scroll through our gallery for more details on this year’s awards show, including a full list of nominees and more.

