Maya Hawke has been quite the busy woman in 2022 — from starring in season 4 of Stranger Things to Netflix’s movie Do Revenge and then releasing her album Moss on September 23! With all the buzz, many fans are wondering if the singer-actress is single or if she’s still seeing rumored boyfriend Spencer Barnett. Keep reading to uncover Maya’s relationship status!

Are Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett Still Together?

Maya and Spencer first stirred romance rumors in February 2022, after Daily Mail spotted the pair kissing in New York City. Since then, the pair have stayed mum on their relationship except for posting photos of one another on Instagram every now and then. Fans started speculating that the two broke up after the gossip account Deux Moi reported that Maya was single on September 27, 2022.

A fan asked the Instagram account whether it had any clues on Maya’s relationship status, and Dexu Moi replied, “I’m pretty sure she’s single.”

However, Spencer posted a close-up photo of Maya on Instagram on August 26, so it’s unclear whether the pair broke up recently or if they’re still together. On top of that, after Maya posted a video of herself singing on Instagram on September 22, he commented underneath, writing: “beautiful.”

As Maya and Spencer both seem to be very private about their personal lives, they have yet to confirm or deny their relationship.

Spencer is a musician and is currently performing on tour. He’s the son of Shaklee Corporation CEO Roger Barnett and former Manhattan district attorney Sloan Barnett. During his early music career, he worked with and was mentored by Third Eye Blind’s singer, Stephen Jenkins. His first single, “Whatever,” dropped in 2017 and released his debut EP titled I’m Fine two years later. Spencer’s latest release is his single “Dancing,” which came out in June 2021.

Interested in music from a young age, he began writing his own music in his early teens, inspired by artists like Death Cab for Cutie, Bon Iver and others.

Who Has Maya Hawke Dated?

Maya has been in a few public relationships before Spencer. She was previously linked to The Sandman star Tom Sturridge in July 2020, which caused quite a stir due to their 13-year age gap. The pair were frequently spotted out and about in New York City until roughly January 2022.

The Stranger Things actress was also rumored to be dating Rolling Stone president and chief operating officer Gus Wenner before meeting Tom in February 2019.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.