Inside Out 2 is almost here! The Pixar movie serves as the highly-anticipated sequel to 2015’s animated film Inside Out — and introduces a whole new ensemble of characters and sometimes ~messy~ emotions.

Keep reading to learn more about Inside Out 2.

When Will ‘Inside Out 2’ Be Released?

Inside Out 2 is set to hit theatres on June 14, 2024.

The first film centered on 11-year-old Riley (voiced by Kaitlyn Dias) and the five emotions inside of her brain: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), Fear (Bill Hader) and Anger (Lewis Black).

The sequel will continue to follow Riley as she grows into her teenage years — introducing a whole new slew of emotions.

Amy, who plays Joy, teased that the second film “might be better” than the first in a September 2022 interview with Variety.

“[In the film] Riley’s getting older…She’s becoming a teenager. Remember that time where all these ideas and feelings came into your head and you were like, ‘Who [am I]?’ I think there’s going to be a huge amount of fun had.”

The popular comedian also revealed that she thinks the way that the filmmakers will explore puberty is going to be much different than it was originally explored in the first film.

“I think we’re gonna, in many ways, explore the idea that you really have to stay flexible and figure out – if one is to have a curious and beautiful life – how to make friends with the things that are inside your head.”

Who Are the New ‘Inside Out 2’ Characters? Meet Anxiety

In the sequel trailer released in November 2023, a new emotion is introduced to Riley’s headquarters, a frazzled, orange Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke)

According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character will cause some disruption within Riley’s head. “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Kelsey in a statement. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

Maya is best known for playing Robin in Stranger Things, but has also nabbed roles in hit films such as Netflix’s Do Revenge, Wes Anderson‘s Asteroid City, Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and so much more.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.