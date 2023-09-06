Maya Hawke is a nepo baby that we all know and love. The Stranger Things star is very open about her Hollywood upbringing, being the daughter of not just one A-List actor, but two! Keep reading for a guide to her famous family.

Who Are Maya Hawke’s Parents?

Maya is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. The two Hollywood A-listers got together while on the set of 1997’s dystopian sci-fi thriller Gattaca, and married in 1998. They welcomed two kids together before separating in 2003 and divorcing in 2005. Maya’s younger brother, Levon, is four years younger than Maya and is also an actor.

“I feel like the only way to handle the nepotism thing — which definitely gives you massive advantages in this life — is, you will get chances for free, but the chances will not be infinite,” she told Rolling Stone in 2022. “So you have to keep working and do a good job. If you do a bad job, the chances will stop. That’s my ethos.”

Maya joked that her family are like the “boring, indie Kardashians,” to Variety in September 2023, during an interview for her and her dad’s collaborative movie, Wildcat.

“I had moments of insecurity about it while we were shooting the movie,” Maya admitted about collaborating with her dad on the 2023 film. “But the internet doesn’t have a lot of nuances. My dad has been a massive teacher for me, and we want to work together. We like being with each other.”

Ethan himself added, “If someone wants to criticize us for working together, that’s totally fair. You have to let people have their opinion. You just have to try to do a good job when you’re onstage.”

Since Maya’s breakthrough role on Stranger Things, the Netflix star has landed some huge gigs! From the dark comedy Do Revenge, to Wes Anderson‘s Asteroid City and BBC’s 2017 Little Women, Maya also has multiple projects on the horizon, such as movies like Revolver, Maestro and The Kill Room, where she will star alongside her mom and Samuel L. Jackson.

On top of all of that, Maya has also been prepping for the final season of season 5 of Stranger Things, which was set to start filming in 2023 — although it is currently paused in production due to the 2023 Writer’s Guide Strike.

