Olivia Rodrigo fans, this may be ~brutal~ to hear, but the songstress just postponed two of her upcoming shows. The 21-year-old was forced to cancel part of her Guts World Tour due to a “technical issue” that was out of her control.

If you were planning on attending one of the two shows in Manchester, England, then you’re out of luck for the moment. Olivia was set to perform at the Co-op Live arena on May 3 and May 4, but due to safety concerns, the venue announced that her shows would have to be canceled.

“Due to to an ongoing venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts world tour on May 3 and 4 are being postponed,” the arena explained on X. “Ticket-holders can either hold on to their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase.”

Fans aren’t the only ones disappointed by the news! Olivia took to her Instagram Story to share her feelings about postponing.

“I’ve been having such a great time in Europe so far and I’m sooooo disappointed that we’re unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues. We’re doing our best to reschedule the show. You can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. More info will be sent directly to ticket holders. I’m so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon 💜”

The venue further revealed that the problem was due to a defective component of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Olivia isn’t the only performer that had to postpone her shows at the venue. The issue first started during A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s soundcheck. The rapper was expected to perform at the 23,500-seat arena on May 1, but had to cancel his concert after the doors opened!

Tim Leiweke, CEO of the arena’s operator The Oak View Group, released a statement on the matter saying, “the safety and security of all visiting and working on Co-op Live is our utmost priority, and we could not and will not run any event until it is absolutely safe to do so. Today was a very unexpected situation but without a doubt the right decision. I deeply apologise for the impact that this has had on ticket-holders and fans.”

