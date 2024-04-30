While many celebrities have been candid about getting plastic surgery, some are having more than just regrets for going under the knife. Kylie Jenner, known for her plump lips, is just one of the many stars who reversed her injections.

From dissolving botox to removing implants, find out which celebs have gone back to all-natural.

Hollywood’s obsession with plastic surgery is a tale as old as time. Not only that, the stigma in the industry around enhancing certain features has led some stars to keep their procedures under wraps.

Bella Hadid, who previously denied plastic surgery rumors, has since revealed that when she was just 14-years-old, she got a nose job. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she explained to Vogue in 2022. “I think I would have grown into it.”

That’s not all the supermodel has been accused of getting. Over the years, fans have speculated that Bella has gotten her eyes lifted, jaw shaved and lips filled, however, she says it’s not true.

“People think I fully f–ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

The Calvin Klein model isn’t the only one who regrets lying to their followers. Kylie, who has built a brand off of her everyday makeup, adamantly denied getting lip fillers in 2014.

Fans began to notice a shift in her appearance, specifically with her lip size. At the time, Kylie felt that the right thing to do was lie since she still hadn’t turned 17.

“What if I came out and said, ‘Oh, yeah, I got my lips done’? What are all those moms going to think about me? These kids, my fans, they’re going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t want to be a bad influence,” she revealed to Complex in 2016.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also admitted that she may have gone overboard with the injections. “When you first get them done, you’re like, ‘Oh, it could be a little bit bigger on that side.’ I’d go back and be like, ‘They went down’ and think they could be bigger. But I went too far. It was very painful.”

Despite having some regrets, Kylie still hasn’t completely ditched the lip filler. In the same interview, she revealed that she still gets her lips done, but lessens the amount of filler.

Unlike Kylie, there are some stars that have gotten rid of their cosmetic work — keep reading to find out which celebs.

