Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet star in the new Netflix show Never Have I Ever, which was created by Mindy Kaling. So what was their reaction when they met her for the first time? Well, the two stars just dished exclusively to J-14 on their first time meeting the superstar, and let’s just say BOTH of their stories are entertaining — though we think Maitreyi’s takes the cake. Make sure to watch the video above!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.