Ever since Mindy Kaling‘s new Netflix show Never Have I Ever hit screens, fans have been obsessed. Well guys, prepare to fall even more in love because J-14 chatted with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi) and Darren Barnet (Paxton) before the show came out, and they revealed some of their most memorable moments on set — which included getting in trouble on the first day for… Going bowling! Make sure to watch the video above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.