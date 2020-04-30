Premiering on Friday, May 1, the brand new Netflix movie The Half of It is going to be everything you have been wanted and more! In honor of its release, the cast of the upcoming rom-com — including Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer and Alexxis Lemire — just chatted with J-14 about what went down behind-the-scenes. They opened up about their emotional reactions to landing the roles (hint: lots of tears were involved), their IRL friendship and more! Yeah, it turns out, they hung out in-between scenes A LOT. Make sure to watch the video above!

