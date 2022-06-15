Ever since Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 was released, fans have been dying to know more about the cast behind their favorite show, including their love lives! So, who is Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, dating IRL?!

Who Is Maya Hawke Dating?

Maya, 23, is currently dating 20-year-old musician, Spencer Barnett! The two were first spotted kissing in February 2022 by the Daily Mail and have since been seen together on the red carpet and on public outings.

The duo have yet to confirm or refute their relationship, and neither has featured each other on their own Instagram accounts.

Who Is Spencer Barnett?

Maya might be the daughter of legendary actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, but Spencer has famous parents of his own, too! According to Daily Mail, he is the son of Shaklee Corporation CEO Roger Barnett and former Manhattan district attorney Sloan Barnett.

Just like his GF, who released “Blue Hippo” back in December 2021, Spencer is also a musician! During his early career, he worked with and was mentored by Third Eye Blind’s singer, Stephen Jenkins. His first single, “Whatever,” dropped in 2017, with his debut EP released two years later. Spencer’s latest release is his single “Dancing,” which came out in June 2021.

Interested in music from a young age, he began writing his own music in his early teens, inspired by artists like Death Cab for Cutie, Bon Iver and others.

Who Has Maya Hawke Dated?

Maya has been in a few public relationships before Spencer. She was previously linked to The Sandman star Tom Sturridge in July 2020, which caused quite a stir due to their 13-year age gap. The pair were frequently spotted out and about in New York City until roughly January 2022. Tom is known for his previous relationship with fellow actress Sienna Miller, with whom he shares a child.

Maya was also rumored to be dating Rolling Stone president and chief operating officer Gus Wenner before meeting Tom in February 2019.

Scroll through our gallery to discover more about Maya Hawke’s current BF, Spencer Barnett.