Finding love outside of Hawkins! The Stranger Things cast is almost entirely loved up, off set and on!

You might already know that Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who play Nancy and Will, are on-screen lovers on the show. But did you know they’re real life partners as well?! The two sparked romance rumors in 2016 and confirmed their relationship more than one year later. We love to see it!

In 2018, Natalia opened up to Us Weekly about what she loves most about her beau. “He’s alright, I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!” she joked. The pair are still together but keep the details of their relationship private, although they did walk the Stranger Things 4 red carpet together — looking adorable, might we add.

Millie Bobby Brown is also loved up in a friends-to-lovers romance, just like her character Eleven! In June 2021, she was caught holding hands with her “best friend” Jake Bongiovi in New York City and dating rumors quickly surfaced. The duo later made their red carpet debut at the British Academy Film Awards in March 2022.

Before her romance with Jake, the actress was linked to Jacob Sartorius. Guess she might have a thing for Jacobs! Us Weekly revealed in January 2018 that the actress, then 13, had been spending a lot of time with the pop singer. The pair split after seven months.

“The decision with jacob and i was completely mutual,” the English actress wrote in a July 2018 Instagram Story statement. “We are both happy and remaining friends.”

Another Stranger Things star who has a significant other is Gaten Matarazzo, who has been with his GF, Lizzy Yu, for four years! In September 2018, Gaten gushed to Us Weekly about how much he and his family adore her, noting, “She’s great. … My brother and my sister get along with her great.”

He also dedicated a sweet anniversary post to his partner in March 2019 per Instagram. “I can’t believe that I’ve been with this gorgeous girl for an entire year. It feels like our first date was yesterday but it also feels like it’s been ten years,” Gaten shared. “I love you so much, and I don’t think that there is any other way I would’ve wanted to spend this last year. I can’t wait to spend more with you. Happy anniversary my love.” So sweet!

