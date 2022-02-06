Finding love in Hawkins, Indiana! Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer took their relationship from the screen into real life after Stranger Things premiered in July 2016.

“That first audition, we did a chemistry read with [Heaton and] Natalia and sparks were flying,” the show’s co-creator Matt Duffer told GQ in February 2020 of the costars, who play Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler, respectively. Relationship rumors between the pair started swirling as their fame started to rise. But, during the early days, they kept things under the radar.

“We didn’t really know what the relationship was,” Charlie explained in the same GQ interview, noting that the couple wasn’t trying to be in any way secretive. Although they’re still not outwardly public when it comes to the ins and outs of their relationship, the Netflix stars have gotten more comfortable posting photos of each other online and posing on red carpets together.

Although it’s unclear exactly when the pair went from friends to something more, Natalia made her first appearance on Charlie’s Instagram in September 2016. Days later, the actress shared her own photo which featured her costar. At that point, there was speculation about their real-life romance. In October 2017, photos emerged of Charlie and Natalia holding hands while enjoying a day out in New York City, seemingly confirming their relationship.

The 2018 SAG Awards marked the first time Natalia spoke publicly of their relationship.

“He’s alright I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!” the actress joked to Us Weekly at the time about working alongside her boyfriend. “No, he’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast. They’re all super, just great to work with.”

She later spoke more in-depth about filming with Charlie during a July 2019 interview with Refinery29.

“It’s an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with,” Natalia explained. “It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before.”

Further discussing her relationship, the Yes, God, Yes actress explained why she likes to keep things private. “That’s something important to me — with my family, with my friends, I really like to keep it for me,” Natalia shared, noting that her newfound notoriety was “definitely something to navigate.”

Despite the private nature of their romance, Stranger Things fans still love to see these two together. Scroll through our gallery for a complete relationship timeline.

