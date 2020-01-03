What will Season 4 be about?

The cast and crew of the Netflix show have already shared a bunch of exciting deets about the upcoming season! The directors of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, even hinted that Eleven and company might be traveling all the way to Russia to save Hopper! They told Entertainment Weekly that season four is “going to open up a little bit… not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins”

Not to mention that Netflix dropped a teaser for the fourth season on September 30, 2019, which read “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

As for Hopper, the writers of the show dropped a major clue that he was still alive in a Tweet on December 2, 2019.

“Tell us about Hopper,” one fan wrote, to which they replied, “Hopper is gone.”

Fans were quick to point out that they said he was “gone” not “dead.” Plus, the actor behind the beloved character is even convinced that he’s still alive!

“At the end in this post-credits scene, there’s this thing and it’s ‘The American,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, clearly I’m The American,'” he told Forbes.

“One way it could be viewed is he has to die to make it up to [his daughter] Sara and see her in the afterlife. The other view is that because of this newfound relationship with Eleven, he needs to shed his skin, make a sacrifice that allows his character to re-emerge. He was finally able to really take a bullet for a child, which he had never been able to do because Sara died of cancer. I think there’s a perfection to it,” the actor also explained to LA Times. “Now whether or not there’s some sort of second-act resurrection would be very interesting to me, clearly, for obvious reasons. The fact that I desperately love the show and desperately love the character … but that remains to be seen. He would certainly have to emerge a different individual.”

He also told Entertainment Tonight that he has “no idea” if his character is still alive.

“I have no idea!” he exclaimed. “I mean that, of course, is my hope, too. It seems pretty crazy, though! That machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded. And then you cut to… some town in Russia right? Where there’s some American and some prisoner. I don’t know, I mean, it seems strange.”

Noah told the outlet that he has a feeling that wasn’t the end of Hopper.

“I hope Hopper isn’t fully gone, but I feel like he’ll be coming back. I don’t think he’s gone forever,” he shared.

Gaten had some pretty epic ideas for his character. He told the outlet, “It would be cool to see him have some kind of job. For so long, I’ve wanted to see him work at the Arcade — at the Palace Arcade with Keith — and have Keith be his boss. They have that rivalry and it’s hilarious and I want to work with Matty [Cardarople] more because he’s amazing.”

No matter what happens, Season 4 is definitely going to be epic!