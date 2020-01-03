Warning: Spoilers ahead. Let’s get a show of hands — who else cannot get enough of Stranger Things? The Netflix show (which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder and more!) premiered in July 2016, and it quickly became a fan favorite. Now, three seasons later, viewers are still hooked! But ever since the third season aired on July 4, 2019, fans have been waiting on the edge of their seat for more. So will there be a fourth season?

Well guys, the network has already confirmed that a fourth season is in the works, so everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. Yep, fans will able to watch their favorite crew — Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Will, Dustin, Nancy, Jonathan and Steve — on screen together for a bunch more episodes, and based on what the cast and crew have spilled so far, this season sounds like it’s seriously going to be intense.

J-14 went ahead and rounded up everything that’s out there so far about the much-anticipated fourth season. From the release date to the plot to which of the OG stars will be returning, scroll through our gallery to find out all the details on Season 4 of Stranger Things.

