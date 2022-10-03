When it comes to famous siblings, no one is closer with their sister than Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp. The actor, who plays Will Byers on the Netflix series, has a twin named Chloe. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Noah’s sibling.

Is Noah Schnapp a Twin?

Yes, the Netflix star confirmed his twin status via Twitter in August 2016. “Fraternal twins. Her name is Chloe,” he replied to a fan who asked about his sibling.

Is Chloe Schnapp Famous?

Chloe has racked up quite a following on social media. She also started her own line of jewelry, Chloebelle Jewelry, via Instagram in August 2020.

Where Does Chloe Schnapp Go to College?

Per her Instagram bio, Chloe is a student at Northeastern University in Boston.

What Has Noah Schnapp Said About Chloe?

While Noah doesn’t speak about his sister in many interviews, she’s been featured a lot on his social media pages.

“Happy birthday to my twin sister and truly bestest friend in the entire world,” Noah shared via Instagram in October 2022. “Couldn’t imagine this life without you. Here’s to 18.”

Chloe, for her part, shared a similar tribute to her twin via Instagram Stories.

“5000 miles away and first birthday without you but sending all my love from Greece to Philly,” she wrote. “Noah, you are my other half and my best friend, and I could not be more grateful to have you in my life. No one gets me like you do, makes me laugh ’til it hurts, or just lives the best moments of life with me. Don’t go too crazy without me today. Happy birthday Tini.”

The Stranger Things star has also spoken at length about growing up as a normal kid, despite his fame. Just like his sister, Noah is in college. However, he’s attending the University of Pennsylvania while she’s a few hours away at another east coast school.

“It’s kind of a ‘just for fun thing,’” he told Flaunt Magazine in August 2022, revealing his summer job as a lifeguard. “I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”

