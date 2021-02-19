Following its premiere on Netflix in July 2016, Stranger Things immediately became a hit.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery, among some other major names, the actors reportedly had a major pay raise between season 1 and season 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2018. Although exact numbers are kept under wraps, it’s no surprise that the entire cast had a jump in salary after introducing fans to the Upside Down.

While there’s not much to report in terms of a Stranger Things season 4 just yet, Gaten told Us Weekly in January 2021 that it’s the “scariest out of the previous three.” From the sound of it, there’s a lot to look forward to!

If you’re just like us and waiting for new episodes to hit the streaming service, get your Stranger Things fix by uncovering how much the stars really make! Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the cast’s net worths.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.