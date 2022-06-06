The 2022 MTV Movie Awards came, conquered, and it delivered us Vanessa Hudgens hosting, an Olivia Rodrigo win and… a kiss with a snake? The award show is known for its famous category of Best Kiss, which prompts the winners to prove their win by smooching on stage.

The 2022 winners were from the movie Jackass Forever, with Sean “Poopies” McInerney taking the award home for his kiss with a snake during the film. Yes, you heard that sentence correctly. “It’s kind of weird accepting this award alone without the cast,” Sean said as he accepted his award. “Now that I’m a big time movie star, me and the snake broke up — and, I found a new love, so let’s bring it out.”

As “Anaconda” by Nicki Minaj played in the background, six people walked onto stage while carrying a real anaconda snake. And then — you guessed it — Sean kissed it. “I’m so glad that thing did not bite me just now,” he joked. That was definitely an MTV best kiss for the books!

At the 2018 ceremony, Love, Simon co-stars Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson were announced as the Best Kiss winners. Keiynan took to the stage to accept the award and delivered a powerful speech while doing so!

“First of all, I know Nick really wishes he could be here, because I know that he would be so grateful for this moment,” he said. “I just want to say to every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses. You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are. You can live your dreams, and you can believe in magic. You can live your dreams and you can be yourself. Thank you so much.”

And who can forget the Twilight years when Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart won not once, but four times for their kisses in the Twilight saga from 2009 to 2012?! Absolutely iconic.

Other celebrities who have accepted the award feature an impressive roster of A-List stars from Jim Carrey to Will Smith to Sarah Michelle Gellar to Jake Gyllenhaal to Noah Centineo. Scroll through our gallery to relive all of the MTV Best Kisses throughout the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.