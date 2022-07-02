You might recognize Jamie Campbell Bower from the newest season of Stranger Things, but he has had quite the acting career! From The Mortal Instruments to Sweeney Todd, the only thing that might be more impressive then his acting chops are the ladies he’s dated!

Jamie is an expert at YA fantasy series. No, seriously. Not only did he star in The Mortal Instruments, he also had roles in the Twilight franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald!

Two of the previously stated movies ended in romances for the actor! Lily Collins, who starred in The Mortal Instruments with Jamie, and Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny in the Harry Potter series.

Bonnie and Jamie confirmed their relationship at the BAFTAs in February 2010. “Yes, we’re dating,” Bonnie told a reporter at the ceremony. “We’ve been seeing each other for a few months. It’s good.” Following going public, the couple announced their engagement on April 10, 2011. “I am engaged. I’m very happy. It’s a wonderful, wonderful time,” Jamie told The Daily, confirming the pair had a wedding on their minds.

Sadly, the duo called it quits nearly a year later. The news of the couple calling their engagement off broke in July 2012. “Bonnie and Jamie split a while ago,” an insider informed US Weekly at the time. “It was amicable, but things had not been going right for some time. It’s sad.”

Soon after his split with the Harry Potter actress, Jamie started an on-again, off-again relationship with Lily. The relationship originally began when they first started filming The Mortal Instruments, until it ended shortly before the movie hit theatres. They rekindled in May 2015, with Lily posting an Instagram pic of her and her beau with the caption, “Life works in mysterious ways….” They would then split for a second time later that year.

But, it wasn’t over yet! Lily and Jamie reconciled in January 2018 one last time until they broke up for good in July 2018, with Daily Mail reporting the split was amicable.

Lily and Bonnie aren’t the only actress’ Jamie has dated, either! Scroll through our gallery for the Stranger Things actor’s dating history.

