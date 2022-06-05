A night full of fashion and fun! The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, June 5, and before the show even started, the red carpet was full of Young Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Charli D’Amelio, for one, looked amazing in Prada at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which is set to take place following the main event. Reality stars unite! However, the other red carpet was full of big names, including the Stranger Things cast and Jenna Ortega, who rocked an all-black look like a total star.

The award shows host, Vanessa Hudgens, teased some major surprises ahead of the event. “It’s so much fun,” the former High School Musical star, 33, told Entertainment Tonight ahead of her hosting gig. “It’s gonna be a party.”

While she’s used to walking the red carpet with boyfriend Cole Tucker, the “Sneakernight” songstress told ET that it’s “baseball season” so he won’t be at the event. However, she did tease an epic new award.

“It goes in the realm of Best Kiss, which is always such an amazing award. One that has had so many iconic moments,” Vanessa explained. “It’s steamy.”

Fans will remember that during the 2021 ceremony, Addison Rae locked lips with He’s All That costar Tanner Buchanan before presenting the award to Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who also shared a passionate smooch on stage.

For 2022, Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike and Tom Holland and Zendaya are up for Best Kiss, among some other notable names. Here’s to hoping fans get to see one of these real-life couples take home a golden popcorn statue.

Vanessa’s hosting gig comes one month after she took on the Met Gala red carpet for the Vogue livestream. From actress to hosting, there’s nothing she can’t do!

“I feel like I’ve lived many, many lives just because I’ve been in this industry for so long,” she told Glamour U.K. in December 2021, referring to the different phases of her career. And this phase has her as a killer red carpet host!

Scroll through our gallery to see all the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet arrivals.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.