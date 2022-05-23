Mark your calendars! The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, airing live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, June 5.

Spider-Man: No Way Home leads this year’s nominees with seven nominations, followed by Euphoria with six nominations and The Batman with four. Spider-Man: No Way Home is nominated for the best movie category, with Tom Holland scoring nominations for best performance in a movie and best hero and costar Willem Dafoe getting recognized as a best villain contender. Tom and Zendaya were also nominated for best kiss, and the film was recognized with nominations for best fight and best team.

Vanessa will be emceeing the event, and this isn’t the first time has been involved with the show! In 2020, she hosted the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. Vanessa is a pro when it comes to hosting at this point — she previously cohosted the 2022 Met Gala, where she interviewed dozens of celebrities on the red carpet. “I feel like I’ve lived many, many lives just because I’ve been in this industry for so long,” she told Glamour Magazine in December 2021.

That she has! The actress started her career acting in High School Musical, built a singing career, returned to acting and now is an experienced host! “Just growing up in the industry, you are going to be told ‘no way’ more than you are told ‘yes,’ she explained. [I tell myself] the next thing that comes along will be bigger and better. I truly believe in divine timing and the power of manifestation, the power of being very direct about what it is you want and asking for it and having faith that it will come your way.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and various other Paramount channels including BET, Comedy Central, MTV2, Paramount Network and VH1. The awards show will be followed at 10 p.m. ET/PT by the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, recognizing reality TV, talk shows and documentaries.

