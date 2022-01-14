In Hollywood, some pretty steamy onscreen relationships have led to real-life romances between costars. Sometimes, when things start heating up after the cameras stop rolling, these stars want to keep their relationships a secret.

Couples like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev, Josh Hutcherson and Vanessa Hudgens, Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair, Miley Cyrus and Lucas Till and more all stayed pretty quiet about their relationships before taking things public. In fact, some of these couples didn’t even reveal that anything romantic went on until years later!

After Outer Banks first premiered on Netflix in April 2020, fans were quick to speculate that stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline were dating in real life. It wasn’t until months later when they confirmed that, yes, they were indeed a couple. As for why they kept their relationship a secret in the beginning, Madelyn told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020 that they “were wanting to give it some time and enjoy it while it’s new and fresh.” Then when fans started speculating it got to the point where they were just like, “Yeah, we’re dating,” she explained.

Although news broke in November 2021 that they had called it quits, the pair spoke publicly about working together in various interviews.

“We have a very healthy relationship because it started with the work first,” Chase, for one, explained to V Man in July 2021. “For season 2, as soon as we get to work, we’ll support each other. We’ll be scene partners and take care of each other when it’s an emotional moment. But it doesn’t mean that if I don’t believe you, that I’m not going to call you out and she holds me to the same standard. Then, as soon as we get back to our trailers and we’re taking off our makeup and character clothes, it’s like that world disappears. I’m very thankful for her and the journey we’re on, it’s been awesome.”

While they’ve since broken up, the actor can’t help but to continue gushing over his costar.

“She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” Chase told Us Weekly in December 2021. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

Wondering what other big Hollywood names kept their personal lives out of the public eye while they were together? Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the costars who secretly dated.

