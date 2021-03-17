After making a name for herself on Disney Channel, Peyton List is all grown up! The actress starred in both Jessie and Bunk’d before nabbing some pretty major roles in other shows like Light as a Feather and Cobra Kai. When it comes to her personal life, Peyton likes to keep things under wraps. As for relationship, the actress has only been in one public romance with actor Cameron Monaghan that lasted nearly two years.

The pair met while filming the movie Anthem of a Teenage Prophet in 2017. “The whole cast, we all shared a trailer and were all in the same hotel. It was a small town, two-and-a-half hours away from Vancouver, so we all really got to know each other and all became so close,” Peyton recalled during a September 2018 interview with Build Series. And then sort of in the middle of it, Cameron and I started realizing we liked each other and started dating after.”

At the time, the actress gushed over her “understanding” boyfriend, but in January 2019, E! News broke the news that the pair had officially called it quits. Then, Cameron confirmed the news via social media. “Who knows what the future may bring, but looking forward to seeing all the incredible things that will be coming your way. And, as always, wishing for your happiness,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Although she keeps her relationship out of the public eye, Peyton did look back at a love triangle from her past while chatting with People in April 2019 . “I remember reading Twilight and being like ‘Damn, I have to have that,'” she joked at the time. “Two guys are fighting over you, and I feel like when I was growing up I was like ‘Dang, I gotta be playing the field’ … So, I definitely feel like I made a love triangle for myself that ended horribly. I remember it, and I was too scared to even kiss anyone at the time because I was a kid … I was definitely that horrible kid that loved the drama of it.”

