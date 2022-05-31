Cute couple alert! Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike originally met on the set of Euphoria and have since confirmed that they are dating! Dominic told GQ in May 2022 that working with his “girlfriend” on season 2 of the HBO teen drama helped fast-track their romance.

“In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time,” he said. “Some people fall in love, like, f–king months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly.”

The musician’s interview, which was published in GQ’s June/July 2022 issue, described Hunter as his “girlfriend” and noted that he is “very much in love,” so much so that he tries to see her whenever he can. The couple originally sparked romance rumors in January 2022, when they were spotted holding hands. Since then, they have been spotted at red carpet events and showed each other off on social media.

Their relationship was very unexpected as the Euphoria actress wasn’t even sure if Elliot, Dominic’s character on the show, should have been introduced! That’s right, Hunter, along with Zendaya, didn’t like the idea of Elliot’s character when Sam Levinson (creator of Euphoria) presented him.

“There were a lot of conversations over the years about where the show was going to go and what it was going to evolve into, and I remember when Sam [Levinson] first kind of talked about the idea of this Elliot character, I wasn’t feeling it — as someone who ships ‘Rules’ to the bitter end,” Zendaya told Variety in January 2022.

“I think I was in a similar boat to Z when I first heard about this Elliot boy,” Hunter added. She also explained her opinion changed after meeting Dominic and understanding his character a bit more. “But, you know, as we saw more of what it brought into the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun.”

As Dominic and Hunter’s characters get together in the show, a lot of fans voiced concerns about the show’s approach to Jules’ sexuality, which the model also clarified.

“I don’t think we’ve ever bothered to even try and label Jules’s sexuality because I think it is genuinely as fluid as it can be. She’s still experimenting, she’s still learning. It’s impossible to put the label on it,” she explained. “I think that’s a tough life lesson people have to learn sometimes. Despite having an idea what you should want, or what you would like for yourself to desire, desire can’t necessarily be controlled. And there’s a bit of a contradiction happening in her head.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Hunter and Dominic’s complete relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.