How to Date Billy Walsh has a star-studded cast full of actors from some of your favorite TV shows — including Heartstopper, Bridgerton and Cobra Kai! The upcoming Prime Video movie is one of many movies joining the rom-com renaissance currently taking hold of Hollywood, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

Keep reading for everything we know about How to Date Billy Walsh.

Who Stars In ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’?

How to Date Billy Walsh stars Charithra Chandran as Amelia, Sebastian Croft as Archie and Tanner Buchanan as Billy Walsh. Other actors include Daisy Jelley as Amber, Lucy Punch as Rupert Brown, Guz Khan as Mr. Atkins, Nick Frost as William and Tim Downie as George Arnold.

You most likely recognize Tanner, 25, from several popular films and movies such as Netflix’s He’s All That and Game Shakers — and his best known role as Robby Keene in the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai.

As for Sebastian, 22, he stars in Netflix series Heartstopper as Ben Hope, along with roles in Dampyr, Wonderwell and Horrible Histories: The Movie.

Charithra, 27, is best known for playing Edwina Sharma in season 2 of Netflix’s Bridgerton, which was actually one of her roles in TV.

“I’ve potentially had the biggest success, in my professional life, in the second thing I’ve ever done,” she told The Guardian in March 2024 of starring Bridgerton. “I’m not saying I’ll never do anything grander than Bridgerton. I hope that’s not the case – and I have big ambitions. It’s just rather bizarre that it was the beginning of my career. I think it has really warped my sense of achievement.”

What Is ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ About?

How to Date Billy Walsh follows British high school students and childhood best friends Amelia (Charithra) and Archie (Sebastian). When Archie finally musters up the courage to tell Amelia of his romantic feelings for her, she falls for Billy Walsh (Tanner), an American transfer student. While attempting to keep the two away from one another, a heartbroken Billy only ends up pushing them closer together.

During an interview with Net-A-Porter, Charithra said that the movie is one that “universally warms people up – the kind of timeless romcom that you can watch on a rainy day and it feels like a hug. I’m excited to play a character that is Edwina’s polar opposite. Amelia is boisterous, loud, ungraceful and a bit of a menace,” she explained, comparing her to her former Bridgerton character.

The Netflix star explained that the movie is one where “people are going to laugh a lot.”

“We are living in such a jaded world right now and almost everything is polarizing, so I think, for me, while film and television has always been an environment that can be subversive and political, it also encourages people to come together, watch something and be entertained. How to Date Billy Walsh really feels like that – a film that everyone can come together and enjoy.”

When Does ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ Come Out?

The upcoming rom-com is set to hit Prime Video on April 5, 2024.

