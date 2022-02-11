Forget about Rue and Jules, fans want to know who the cast of Euphoria is dating when the cameras stop rolling!

Zendaya (Rue Bennett) and Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs) may have already been household names when Euphoria premiered via HBO in June 2019, but the show’s popularity has launched major careers for Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard) and Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard), among other stars. Aside from their upcoming acting projects, viewers of the show have also become invested in the cast’s day-to-day lives — including their relationship statuses.

Zendaya, for one, was briefly linked to her Euphoria costar Jacob. In August 2019, dating rumors started swirling when fans spotted them on vacation together. It’s unclear what really went down between them, but the Kissing Booth star has since spoken highly of the Disney Channel alum.

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with,” Jacob told GQ Magazine in November 2019. “She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

The actress has continuously fielded relationship rumors surrounding herself and her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland since the franchise’s first movie came out in 2017. Over the years, the twosome denied that anything romantic was going on with each other, but in July 2021, photos of Tom and Zendaya kissing surfaced and appeared that their relationship had been confirmed.

The Cherry actor has since made it clear that he has no plans to talk publicly about their relationship. “It’s just that we didn’t want to,” Tom told GQ in November 2021.

“It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he added. “You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Zendaya, for her part, addressed the moment their relationship went public in the same GQ interview, calling it “quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive.”

She added: “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. … I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Scroll through our gallery for more details on the cast of Euphoria's love lives.

