Rue and Jules took their relationship to the next level during the Sunday, January 30 episode of Euphoria — by comparing their romance to some pretty iconic movie characters.

The fourth episode of season 2 — titled “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can” — opened with Rue (Zendaya) declaring her love for girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer). “I don’t think you understand how much I love Jules,” the teen told viewers before launching into a “Rules” — a combination of Rue and Jules’ names — montage that included the couple reenacting scenes from classic love stories.

Before they were dressed up as the characters, which included Snow White and The Prince, Rue imagined herself and Jules as multiple well-known images — The Birth of Venus painting by Sandro Botticelli, a 1980 image of Yoko Ono & John Lennon, the The Lovers II painting by René Margritte and a Frida Kahlo self-portrait. Then, her imagination showed viewers what the couple would be like if they were cast in dramatic love stories.

“Rue and Jules is a relationship about pure love. I think it was love at first sight for Rue,” Zendaya explained to Variety in June 2020 about their relationship. “I think the first time she sees her, she’s like, ‘I have to be in this girl’s life.’ That’s why she invites herself to her house. I think it’s beautiful to watch Hunter because this was her first acting job. I’m just lucky to be able to be part of that really special love story that hasn’t been told or seen before.”

Hunter, for her part, spoke to Entertainment Weekly in January, specifically about filming the montage. The actress noted that it was “the most wild, out-of-pocket filming circumstances that I would never normally have gotten to work on this end.”

The HBO star also reflected on her character’s relationship as a whole, saying, “Jules really does love the s–t out of Rue on a soul level.”

Previously, Zendaya teased what fans can expect from their relationship throughout season 2.

“I feel like the joy that is brought from Rue and Jules officially being together I think … will be fleeting,” the former Disney Channel star told Decider in January. Hunter added, “I think they are entering this new stage in their relationship and hitting all of these really exciting points that kind of happen after that. But, none of that is really untainted by the same issues that they have been wrestling with since season 1, despite what they might be saying to each other or not saying to each other to make them think otherwise. So, it’s hard to be whole-heartedly, you know, supporting them as a unit.”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the movie references from the Euphoria Rules montage.

