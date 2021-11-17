So in love! Tom Holland and Zendaya can’t stop gushing over each other.

The actors met and immediately bonded on the set of the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. Fans were quick to speculate that there was something romantic going on between the two, which they continuously denied.

“We are friends,” Zendaya told Variety in August 2017. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

In July 2021, it appeared that Tom and Zendaya had finally taken things to the next level.

At the time, photos obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six seemingly confirmed their relationship. The Disney Channel alum and British actor were photographed in Tom’s car engaged in a passionate make-out session after an outing in Los Angeles. While neither Tom nor Zendaya has spoken publicly of the photos, they’ve started to open up more about their relationship. The Cherry star, for one, constantly posts photos of Zendaya at red carpet appearances with sweet captions.

After The Greatest Showman actress was awarded the CFDA Fashion Icon Award in November 2021, Tom took to Instagram and wrote, “Naaa stop it. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person.”

Zendaya echoed Tom’s sentiments when she praised the Lost City of Z actor during a November 2021 GQ interview.

“Anytime I’ve ever watched him work, he does it 150 percent,” the Shake It Up alum gushed. “It’s incredible to watch.”

But if you ask Tom, everything he knows about fame is because Zendaya helped him along the way.

“Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity,” the England native explained during his GQ interview. “She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like, ‘Can I have a picture?,’ it’s never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: ‘Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.’ ”

When it comes to their relationship, Tom made it clear that he won’t talk about it publicly without Zendaya. The actor noted: “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

“It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he shared. “You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Scroll through our gallery to read everything Tom and Zendaya have said about their relationship over the years.

