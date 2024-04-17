Zendaya is just as confused over Euphoria season 3 as we are!

Despite being an executive producer and the star of the HBO show, the actress said she’s not “in charge” over whether a third season is set to take place, during an interview with Variety in April 2024.

“If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course,” Zendaya told the outlet at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 16. “But it’s beyond me.”

Weeks earlier, Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya’s character’s younger sister, was the first cast member to speak publicly about the show’s postponement.

“I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show,” Storm told Variety at the opening of USC’s new School of Dramatic Arts’ Drama Center. “I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it.”

Asked if she was surprised by the delay, The Last of Us actress said, “Yes and no. We would all hope to be able to go back tomorrow, but there are logistics that have to be figured out. So even though I’m a little disappointed, I’m not surprised.”

ICYMI, season 3 of Euphoria is still technically in the works, but has been delayed at HBO several times. It’s being reported that the scripts for season are still being written.

“HBO and [creator] Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO spokesperson told Variety on March 25, 2024. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

The Zendaya-led HBO show has launched the careers of some of the most highly coveted actors in Hollywood, from Sydney Sweeney to Jacob Elordi to Hunter Schafer.

“Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel,” Sydney joked of Euphoria season 3 during a live interview with the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in March 2024, comparing Euphoria to the notoriously secretive comic book movie franchise. “I said one thing, and it went everywhere.”

Earlier in the month, the White Lotus star revealed to the same podcast that she wouldn’t be taking much time off after Madame Web, Anyone But You and her new horror movie, Immaculate. “I go into Euphoria,” she said in March 2024.. “I always feel like I go home. It’s like home when I go back to it.”

