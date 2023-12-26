What’s next for the teenagers of East Highland? Euphoria is coming back for a third season, but the characters’ futures are still on the line.

The HBO series, which stars Zendaya as struggling teenager Rue Bennett, premiered in June 2019. More than two years later, the show’s second season returned to the network in January 2022. Fans may have to wait a while for season 3 to officially air, but there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered.

“It’s been a long but beautiful road, last Euphoria day for a while … we hope you enjoy it,” Zendaya wrote on Instagram ahead of the season 2 finale in February 2022. The second season came to an end with a heartbreaking death and lots of tears for some viewers. There was even a bit of a redemption story for the show’s protagonist who suffers from addiction issues throughout the series.

“It’s really important that there’s light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty inside of her. Whether or not she quite sees that yet, is her own thing,” Zendaya told Entertainment Weekly in February 2022 of season 2, noting “my biggest hope is that people are able to connect to it and those who need to heal and grow with Rue hopefully, by the end of this season, feel that hope and feel that change in her.”

Euphoria has received praise from viewers for its honest portrayal of teenage life. Between friendship feuds, relationship problems and identity struggles, the series tackles tons of important topics.

“It’s like we were chasing Euphoria,” Zendaya told The Cut in February 2022 about the pressures of season 2 following a successful debut. “We were like, ‘We need to be what we were in season 1,‘ and we were trying to find that spark. We weren’t saying it, but we were a little stressed.”

During the same interview, the Shake It Up! alum reflected on her character’s journey throughout the entirety of season 2. At the time, she teased that there would be a “sense of redemption” for Rue. “That you aren’t the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. I think Rue deserves it, and I think anyone who suffers with the same thing she does deserves it,” she added.

The former Disney Channel star appears in the show alongside other notable names, including Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard) and Storm Reid (Gia Bennett), among others.

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Euphoria season 3 so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.