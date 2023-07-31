Euphoria star Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco in the HBO series, has died at age 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” his family confirmed in a statement to Variety on Monday, July 31. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The statement continued, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud made his acting debut in the HBO series, also starring Zendaya, which premiered in June 2019. He reprised his role in the second season, which aired in early 2022. While the budding star was often compared to the character he played in Euphoria, he often rejected comparison to Fezco.

“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simpler,” Cloud explained to Variety in August 2022. “I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

He was discovered and asked to audition for the role while walking down a New York street. “I thought it was a scam,” Cloud recalled to GQ during an August 2019 interview. “I wasn’t trying to learn how to act on the plane over there. Imma just show up and do what they want and then be done.”

After his breakout role in Euphoria, Cloud nabbed other roles as well. Prior to his sudden passing, the budding star was set to appear in various projects, including Freaky Tales and Your Lucky Day.

“They gotta see some other work, I guess. I just did a frat movie [Ethan Berger’s The Line] where I don’t have that accent. I was trying to talk like a frat kid. They wanted me to sound like I was damn near from the south or something. That was a completely different thing,” Cloud shared in the same 2022 Variety interview. “I hope I did a good job. I ain’t tryna be like no one-trick pony. But if I did s–t, then it is what it is. I don’t know how to act. I just do it. I’m in rooms with people that have been acting their whole life, and I’m like, ‘Why am I here?’ I got impostor-type s–t.”

